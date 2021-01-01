Loading…
King Kanine

Organic Blueberry Apple Flax Blaze (King Kalm Crunch) Pet Treats 58mg (8oz)

King Kalm™ Crunch is our exciting new chew. This All Natural recipe is made with organic ingredients and formulated by our Licensed Holistic Physician and Nutritionist. Each vitamin and Omega-3 rich one is slowly baked at a low temperature then dehydrated to maintain its nutritional value. It is an excellent source of macro/micro nutrients and anti-oxidant benefits. Use daily as part of an overall health and wellness program. There are approximately 30 per bag.

Blueberry Apple Flax Blaze Ingredients:

Gluten Free Stone Ground Oat Flour
Sweet Potato
Eggs
Blueberries
Diced Apples
Honey
Flax Seeds
