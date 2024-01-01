We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Kings Garden
The Higher Standard
4
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
38 products
Flower
Wedding Gushers
by Kings Garden
THC 30.02%
CBD 0.07%
4.7
(
3
)
Flower
Easton's Cut
by Kings Garden
THC 0%
CBD 0%
3.7
(
3
)
Flower
33 Bananas
by Kings Garden
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
King's Cake
by Kings Garden
THC 30%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Wifi Cake
by Kings Garden
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Gelato Pre-Roll Pack
by Kings Garden
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Pie Hoe
by Kings Garden
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
KGB
by Kings Garden
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Hasidic Grapes
by Kings Garden
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
OMG Pre-Roll Pack
by Kings Garden
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
GMO
by Kings Garden
THC 34.18%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Purple Mamba
by Kings Garden
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Banana OG
by Kings Garden
THC 28.91%
CBD 0.04%
Flower
Platinum Blue Dream
by Kings Garden
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Pie Hoe Quarter Smalls (7g)
by Kings Garden
Flower
Roxx
by Kings Garden
Flower
Cake Walk
by Kings Garden
THC 27.03%
CBD 0.06%
Flower
Gelato Quarter Smalls (7g)
by Kings Garden
Pre-rolls
First Class Funk Pre-Roll Pack
by Kings Garden
Pre-rolls
Pie Hoe Pre-Roll Pack
by Kings Garden
Flower
Kings Cake
by Kings Garden
Flower
Fire Cookies
by Kings Garden
THC 20.51%
Flower
Gelato #33 by Kings Garden
by Kings Garden
Pre-rolls
Roxx Pre-Roll Pack
by Kings Garden
1
2
