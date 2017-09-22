Loading…
Logo for the brand Kiona

Kiona

Elphinstone Pre-Roll 1g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 21%CBD

Elphinstone effects

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
80% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Focused
60% of people report feeling focused
Anxious
60% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
60% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
40% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
60% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
60% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
40% of people say it helps with fatigue
