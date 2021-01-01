About this product

Calendula is the featured herb in Kiskanu Sensual Cannabis Lubricant. It is antibacterial and antiviral as well as soothing, moisturizing and antispasmodic. Our organic, cold-pressed oils of coconut, sunflower, and jojoba blend together for a natural emollient that will hydrate your cells and keep your most sensitive areas slippery, happy and healthy. The cannabis we use is grown on our family farm and is high in THC, providing pain relief, reducing inflammation and relaxing muscle spasms. Our sensual cannabis oil is an excellent way to explore different sensual avenues with yourself or partner(s). It can also be used to aid in menopausal dryness or as a whole body massage oil.