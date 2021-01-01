About this product

The stainless steel oven wire rack can withstand up to 575˚F with 1-inch legs higher than ordinary racks which results to optimal airflow around all sides of the pan for perfect cooking and cooling. The cooking rack fit perfectly inside of a standard jelly roll sheet (10 1/4" x 15 1/4" ) with baking pan brands such as Wilton, Mainstay Medium Cookie pan and other pans with similar dimensions. Pan is not included.