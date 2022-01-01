5mg THC per serving | 100mg THC total in 20 servings



DETAILS: This year’s Munchies Bar is EVERYTHING. A collab with LA bagel food truck pioneers The Yeastie Boys, Kiva’s Everything Bagel Seasoning Munchies Bar features the Yeastie’s classic salty seasoning sprinkled on sweet, hash-infused dark chocolate. Sugary, savory, chocolatey and hashy, this limited edition treat is sure to transform your wake and bake, Kiva-style.



Born in 2015 after a particularly inspiring cannabis sesh, The Yeastie Boys launched their first LA bagel truck. With that, Evan Fox & crew quickly rocketed Yeastie Boys into a mini-empire with a cult- like legion of followers- making it the go-to bagel break for celebs from Eric Andre to Diane Keaton.



It’s no wonder: their massive, two-hander bagel sandwiches are handcrafted, NY-authentic, and made- to-order every time. The Everything Bagel Seasoning Munchies Bar marks the Yeastie Boys’ first collab with a chocolate cannabis product- and like everything else they do- it’s intergalactic.



• Made using Ghiradelli's chocolate

• Infused with Cold Water Hash

• Solventless processing



INGREDIENTS: Semisweet Chocolate (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Potassium Carbonate, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Everything Bagel Seasoning (Sesame Seeds, Black Sesame Seeds, Poppy Seeds, Garlic, Onion and Salt), Cannabis Extract.