5mg Kiva + Yeastie Boys 'Everything Bagel Seasoning' Munchies Dark Chocolate Bar 100mg THC total
by Kiva
About this product
5mg THC per serving | 100mg THC total in 20 servings
DETAILS: This year’s Munchies Bar is EVERYTHING. A collab with LA bagel food truck pioneers The Yeastie Boys, Kiva’s Everything Bagel Seasoning Munchies Bar features the Yeastie’s classic salty seasoning sprinkled on sweet, hash-infused dark chocolate. Sugary, savory, chocolatey and hashy, this limited edition treat is sure to transform your wake and bake, Kiva-style.
Born in 2015 after a particularly inspiring cannabis sesh, The Yeastie Boys launched their first LA bagel truck. With that, Evan Fox & crew quickly rocketed Yeastie Boys into a mini-empire with a cult- like legion of followers- making it the go-to bagel break for celebs from Eric Andre to Diane Keaton.
It’s no wonder: their massive, two-hander bagel sandwiches are handcrafted, NY-authentic, and made- to-order every time. The Everything Bagel Seasoning Munchies Bar marks the Yeastie Boys’ first collab with a chocolate cannabis product- and like everything else they do- it’s intergalactic.
• Made using Ghiradelli's chocolate
• Infused with Cold Water Hash
• Solventless processing
INGREDIENTS: Semisweet Chocolate (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Potassium Carbonate, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Everything Bagel Seasoning (Sesame Seeds, Black Sesame Seeds, Poppy Seeds, Garlic, Onion and Salt), Cannabis Extract.
About this brand
Kiva
Our signature brand of decadent cannabis chocolate bar edibles. Call us new-fashioned, but we think an edible is only as good as its ingredients. So we carefully craft each bar using sustainably-sourced cacao, all-natural flavors, and clean, pure cold water hash for a richer, fuller cannabis experience that captures the essence of the whole plant.
More from Kiva Confections;
• Camino : https://www.leafly.com/brands/camino
• Lost Farm : https://www.leafly.com/brands/lost-farm
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra
