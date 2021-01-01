About this product

2:1 70% DARK:

Our 70% Dark Chocolate with Maldon sea salt is a delicious version of a classic with an added savory twist. Made with 100% 14er THC Distillate and small batch, hand-roasted Mexican Chontalpa cacao, these chocolate bars will treat you to a rich and deep flavor with the perfect balance of sweetness. INGREDIENTS:Organic Cacao, Organic Cane Sugar, Maldon Sea Salt, CBD Isolate, THC Distillate.

This product is produced in a facility that processes milk, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soybean.