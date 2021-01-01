About this product
2:1 55% MILK: For our 55% Milk Chocolate, we combined roasted pistachio and pepita seeds with additional heirloom cacao butter for a luxuriously smooth and creamy feel. Made with 100% 14er THC Distillate and small batch, hand-roasted Mexican Chontalpa cacao, these chocolate bars offer a unique and satisfying flavor that is simply indulgent. INGREDIENTS:Organic Cacao, Organic Whole Milk*, Organic Cane Sugar, Pistachio Nuts*, Pumpkin Seeds*, CBD Isolate, THC Distillate. *Contains: Dairy (Milk), Tree Nuts (Pepita, Pistachio)
This product is produced in a facility that processes milk, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soybean.
