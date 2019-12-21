About this strain
Lemongrass, also known as "Lemon Grass" and "Lemon Gas," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Kush Bx5 and Humboldt Gelato Bx3, Humboldt Seed Company bred Lemongrass, a high-performance cultivar with vigorous growth patterns and high yields. Lemongrass’ terpenes gush a tart lemon flavor that is backed with a gassy fuel taste and notes of vanilla. The lime green buds come drenched in trichomes and the uplifting high will make you get up and get out.
Lemongrass effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Creative
83% of people report feeling creative
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
33% of people report feeling headache
Paranoid
16% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Hypertension
16% of people say it helps with hypertension
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
