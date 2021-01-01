About this product
The stresses of life can be overwhelming, create mental fatigue, anxiety, and chaos. We developed KOR Calm Spray to bring your mind back into balance so you can face your day with a greater sense of ease.
This spray contains CBD, GABA & L-theanine. These ingredients are delivered through our nanoemulsified sublingual technology and work in concert to promote a focused yet serene mental state.
About this brand
KOR Medical
KOR Medical aligns biology with science to create the optimal cannabinoid experience for you. It’s the next generation of personalization when it comes to cannabinoid-based products.
We use a combination of the finest compounds along with the most advanced delivery techniques to create products that help you feel better from the inside out.
