KOR Medical
About this brand
KOR Medical aligns biology with science to create the optimal cannabinoid experience for you. It’s the next generation of personalization when it comes to cannabinoid-based products.
We use a combination of the finest compounds along with the most advanced delivery techniques to create products that help you feel better from the inside out.
