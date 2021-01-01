About this product
KOR Relief Cream is designed for targeted relief where you need it most. Made with a host of time-proven ingredients, KOR Relief blends CBD and CBG with an advanced delivery system to soothe joint and muscle aches.
The cooling sensation of menthol, combined with CBD and CBG, provides a proprietary formulation that quickens onset time and ensures maximum absorption into the skin. KOR Relief will leave your skin feeling refreshed without an oily, sticky residue or overwhelming scent.
About this brand
KOR Medical
KOR Medical aligns biology with science to create the optimal cannabinoid experience for you. It’s the next generation of personalization when it comes to cannabinoid-based products.
We use a combination of the finest compounds along with the most advanced delivery techniques to create products that help you feel better from the inside out.
