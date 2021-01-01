About this product

KOR Relief Cream is designed for targeted relief where you need it most. Made with a host of time-proven ingredients, KOR Relief blends CBD and CBG with an advanced delivery system to soothe joint and muscle aches.



The cooling sensation of menthol, combined with CBD and CBG, provides a proprietary formulation that quickens onset time and ensures maximum absorption into the skin. KOR Relief will leave your skin feeling refreshed without an oily, sticky residue or overwhelming scent.