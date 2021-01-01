About this product

Falling asleep should not be another stressful endeavor at the end of a long day. Studies show that proper sleeping habits are the foundation for achieving optimal mental and physical health.



Our sublingual spray provides long-lasting, all-natural support for a restful night of sleep. A combination of CBD, CBN, and other pure ingredients work synergistically to help you unwind and drift off to dreamland – without causing next-day grogginess. Each bottle is designed to help give you 30 restful nights.