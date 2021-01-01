About this product
Falling asleep should not be another stressful endeavor at the end of a long day. Studies show that proper sleeping habits are the foundation for achieving optimal mental and physical health.
Our sublingual spray provides long-lasting, all-natural support for a restful night of sleep. A combination of CBD, CBN, and other pure ingredients work synergistically to help you unwind and drift off to dreamland – without causing next-day grogginess. Each bottle is designed to help give you 30 restful nights.
About this brand
KOR Medical
KOR Medical aligns biology with science to create the optimal cannabinoid experience for you. It’s the next generation of personalization when it comes to cannabinoid-based products.
We use a combination of the finest compounds along with the most advanced delivery techniques to create products that help you feel better from the inside out.
