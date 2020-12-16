About this strain
Triangle Mints was created when Seed Junky Genetics crossed Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. GSC genetics give this sativa-dominant strain dense buds and a complex aroma that includes herbal, spice, and earthy flavors with diesel undertones, and the GSC and OG Kush influences are evident in this strain. The high packs a potent punch that may leave you slumped on the couch if you consume too much.
Triangle Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
56% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
