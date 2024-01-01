We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Kumba Hills Farms
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
14 products
Ingestible
Pineapple Mimosa Pull N Snap 1g
by Kumba Hills Farms
THC 69.94%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Secret Formula Pull N Snap 1g
by Kumba Hills Farms
THC 65.11%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Tropic Truffle Pull N Snap 1g
by Kumba Hills Farms
THC 70.82%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Skunk Dawg Pull N Snap 1g
by Kumba Hills Farms
THC 71.62%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Skunk Dawg Shatter 1g
by Kumba Hills Farms
THC 71.6%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Pineapple Mimosa Shatter 1g
by Kumba Hills Farms
THC 69.9%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Dolato Crumble 1g
by Kumba Hills Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Lemon OG Crumble 1g
by Kumba Hills Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Lemongrass Crumble 1g
by Kumba Hills Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Tropic Truffle Shatter 1g
by Kumba Hills Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Tropic Truffle Wax 1g
by Kumba Hills Farms
THC 70.8%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Lemon Cookies Terp Sugar 1g
by Kumba Hills Farms
THC 73.98%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Do-Si-Dos Shatter 1g
by Kumba Hills Farms
THC 68.7%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Tangie Mimosa Terp Sugar 1g
by Kumba Hills Farms
THC 74.28%
CBD 0%
