About this product
Kurativ Delta 8 Gummies, 1000mg of PURE Delta 8.
Maybe you’ve tried Delta 8 gummies. There are plenty of brands to choose from. Some taste great. Some are effective. Few are both.
Until now…
Kurativ CBD is pleased to present to you our Delta 8 Gummies (also known as little circles of joy.) Our 1000mg pouch contains 40 delicious 25mg Delta 8 gummies.
Each gummy delivers a precise dose of 25mg Pure Delta 8.
About this brand
Kurativ CBD
Not All Hemp Is Created Equal
The entire line of Kurativ products are derived from medical -grade , organic hemp plants—–Grown right here in the U.S. ! Many companies use low-grade, “industrial hemp” , which results in a low quality product that may contain harmful toxins. With Kurativ CBD products , you can be sure you are getting the highest quality ingredients and a phenomenal value.
It Is Safe. Lab Tested & Verified!
Hemp oil and CBD are derived from 100% natural plant compounds. It has been deemed safe by the World Health Organization and has no adverse effects on Public Health. CBD is non- habit forming and non-psychoactive.
