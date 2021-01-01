Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Kurativ CBD

Kurativ CBD

Kurativ CBD Bath Bombs Relax Pack Lavender & Chamomile 500mg 4-pack

Buy Here

About this product

Throw a few of these highly concentrated Kurativ bath bombs into a hot bath and melt the stress away. Our hand pressed 4-pack mini bath bombs contain a whopping 125mg of CBD each, healing Epsom Salt, and premium essential oils.

Our Relax pack contains 2 Lavender and 2 Chamomile bath bombs. Combine and enjoy, you deserve it!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!