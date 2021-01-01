About this product

We start with high-grade 100% Organic MCT oil, blended with our top-quality THC-Free CBD extract. Then we add pure, isolated CBG to deliver a precise, highly concentrated dose.



This formula helps create overall balance and regulates the body. Taken together, CBG and CBG compliment each other and the effects are amplified. This Kurativ oil contains 1mg of CBG for every 10mg of CBD.



Unflavored, with no unpleasant tastes.



Kurativ’s Full Spectrum cbd cbg oils are available in 550mg (sample size) and 3300mg 1oz. bottles