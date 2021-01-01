Kurativ CBD
About this product
Kurativ Gummies are formulated using 99+% Pure CBD Isolate blended with yummy gummies! Each gummy is packed with 20 mg of CBD. Choose between our 300mg bottle (15 pieces) or 500mg bottle (25 pieces) Unlike most CBD Companies , our products are derived from Organically grown , MEDICAL-GRADE hemp plants. Our plants are specifically bred by expert horticulturists to ensure maximum CBD density.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!