Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Kurativ CBD

Kurativ CBD

Kurativ CBD Pet Balm Full Spectrum 1000mg - All natural, soothing formula

Buy Here

About this product

Great for dry skin, noses, sore paws, and hotspots. We start with all natural, simple ingredients and then infuse with full spectrum cbd extract. This highly concentrated balm is available in a 4oz. jar.

Helpful Tip: Distract your pet. Using Kurativ CBD Pet treats or a belly rub are great ways to allow time for the product to absorb and dry.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!