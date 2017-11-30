KYND Cannabis Company
Alien Dawg CO2 Dab Sap 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
KYND Cannabis Company invites you to enjoy their crazy-delicious Alien Dawg CO2 Dab Sap. This jar of delightful golden goodness contains 100% pure cannabis ambrosia derived from KYND Cannabis' proprietary supercritical CO2 extraction techniques, which preserve and brighten the plant's original cannabinoid and terpenoid profiles. KYND's Alien Dawg CO2 Dab Sap rolls in on clouds of herbs and spices to convince users' every inch that, right now, relaxation and rest are the most important things in the world. Alien Dawg's euphoria will whisk users right off to dreamland.
Alien Dawg effects
176 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
