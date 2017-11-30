About this product

KYND Cannabis Company invites you to enjoy their crazy-delicious Alien Dawg CO2 Dab Sap. This jar of delightful golden goodness contains 100% pure cannabis ambrosia derived from KYND Cannabis' proprietary supercritical CO2 extraction techniques, which preserve and brighten the plant's original cannabinoid and terpenoid profiles. KYND's Alien Dawg CO2 Dab Sap rolls in on clouds of herbs and spices to convince users' every inch that, right now, relaxation and rest are the most important things in the world. Alien Dawg's euphoria will whisk users right off to dreamland.