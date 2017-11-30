KYND Cannabis Company
Alien Dawg Infused Preroll
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
KYND Cannabis Company now offers its Alien Dawg Infused Preroll, a truly exquisite entry in KYND's line of infused prerolls. The Alien Dawg Infused Preroll packs 0.8 g of premium flower expertly blended in their CO2 oil — a recipe delicious enough to win over even the most discerning of palates. Behind its bitter taste and pungent odor, Alien Dawg's pack of brilliant effects run from potent cerebral uplift to head-to-toe relaxation.
176 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
