KYND Cannabis Company now offers its Alien Dawg Infused Preroll, a truly exquisite entry in KYND's line of infused prerolls. The Alien Dawg Infused Preroll packs 0.8 g of premium flower expertly blended in their CO2 oil — a recipe delicious enough to win over even the most discerning of palates. Behind its bitter taste and pungent odor, Alien Dawg's pack of brilliant effects run from potent cerebral uplift to head-to-toe relaxation.