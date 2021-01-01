About this product

Who knew caramel could be so delicious? And not just for the body, but for the soul too. KYND Cannabis Company Caramels 4-Pack contains smooth, cannabis-infused caramel, dark chocolate and flaky sea salt — a flavor combination almost too delicious to put down in words. Each KYND Cannabis Company caramel is imbued with 11.5 mg of THC and 2 mg of CBD to promote euphoric balance. With four (4) caramels per pack, KYND has you covered