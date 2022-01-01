Our 100% Natural CBD Cafecito Hand & Body Scrub is an excellent exfoliant that includes skin-loving Coconut Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, Olive Oil, and Vitamin E that restores and rejuvenates skin cells, making this aromatic exfoliating scrub a luxurious staple in any skincare regime.



Use our CBD Coffee Body Scrub often to help reduce age spots and even out skin tone as it exfoliates. Caffeine’s antioxidants fight free radicals, reducing the appearance of the dreaded cellulite on legs, arms, tummy, and bottom. The powerful antioxidants in caffeine combined with the anti-inflammatory properties in CBD help rid the skin of bacteria and harmful chemicals while reducing swelling and puffiness.