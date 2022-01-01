Our 100% natural, pure organic hemp CBD, 1000mg CBD skin care cream topical offers pinpoint accuracy in the effective relief of specific points of pain, soreness, inflammation, and arthritis on your body.



Directly applying to absorb through the skin is essential in the alleviation of aches and pains. Alongside our pure hemp CBD Isolate, you can also enjoy the benefits of a number of collective ingredients to enhance your skin quality, such as Aloe Vera, Cocoa Butter, Coconut Oil, and Vitamin E.



Packed with 1000mg of Pure CBD Hemp Extract, this maximized CBD dosage is ideal for optimal wellness. Our CBD topical cream is naturally fragrant with a bright, refreshing scent of orange and should only be applied to the outer skin.



We provide 100% Hemp CBD Isolate with Zero THC.