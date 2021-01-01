About this product

Oregon State Universal Marijuana/Cannabis Labels are designed based on the latest information from Oregon's Marijuana Packaging and Labeling Guide, as of January 2018.



-Oregon Universal Symbol Cannabis Warning Labels

-0.75" x 0.75" Squares

-1000 Labels per Roll

-Durable semi-gloss label material with protective varnish

-Permanent Adhesive

-FREE SHIPPING!



The high quality graphic features the Universal Symbol for Oregon, with a black border, white exclamation mark and marijuana leaf symbol set on a contrasting red background.



Make sure your shop that sells marijuana products stays compliant by utilizing these labels. Size requirements were taken into account when creating these labels.



Read our comprehensive Universal Symbol & Medical Grade Symbol Labeling Guide Here.



Each roll comes with 1000 0.75" x 0.75" Universal Oregon State Symbols. This keeps in regulation above the 0.48" x 0.35" for the universal symbol display.



Do You Make Custom Cannabis Labels? Absolutely!

Are you interested in a fully customized, pre-printed cannabis label with your logo, artwork or graphics and the universal symbol? You've come to the right place!



LabelValue specializes in custom printed marijuana packaging labels, with a growing portfolio of dozens of dispensary and retail shop clients across the USA.



Get a quote for your custom cannabis labels here.