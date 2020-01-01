 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About Label Value

Label Value was founded in 2005, and has been providing top-of-the-line labeling services ever since. Our labels are manufactured in Tampa, Florida and include over 1,500 stock SKUs. We are also leaders in custom digital label printing and have worked on branding projects with a variety of startup and established cannabis businesses. We carry regulatory labels that comply with many states' cannabis packaging and labeling regulations, from Not for Kids stickers in Washington to Universal Symbol Stickers in Colorado. We also print custom labels for a variety of businesses in the cannabis industry. Visit us at www.labelvalue.com.

Available in

United States