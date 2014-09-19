About this product

At Sauce Boss, our mission is to provide quality cartridges that taste incredible. Our process starts on our farm, where we nurture and cultivate our cannabis plants using all natural processes that are free of harsh chemicals and pesticides. At the lab, we use high tech CO2 extraction processes to extract rich, concentrated terpenes. When combined with our potent distillate concentrate, our cartridges provide a powerful punch with the true taste of real cannabis.