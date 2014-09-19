About this product
At Sauce Boss, our mission is to provide quality cartridges that taste incredible. Our process starts on our farm, where we nurture and cultivate our cannabis plants using all natural processes that are free of harsh chemicals and pesticides. At the lab, we use high tech CO2 extraction processes to extract rich, concentrated terpenes. When combined with our potent distillate concentrate, our cartridges provide a powerful punch with the true taste of real cannabis.
About this strain
Grapefruit
Grapefruit is a potent sativa marijuana strain made through a cross of Cinderella 99. The effects of Grapefruit are energizing and produce feelings of happiness. This strain features a tropical flavor profile and citrus aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose Grapefruit to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety and migraines.
Grapefruit effects
Reported by real people like you
418 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
54% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Sauce Boss
At Landrace Brands, our goal has always been to create high quality, clean CO2 extracts for consumers to enjoy responsibly. Our farms use Korean Natural Farming practices, utilizing the power of the sun and indigenous microorganisms to grow cannabis in a clean and sustainable format that needs no harsh chemical pesticides, nutrients or additives.