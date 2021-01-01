Loading…
Laurie + MaryJane

Indica Double Chocolate Chill 50mg

About this product

2019 Oregon's Cannabis Cup Award-Winning Fudge!

Chill out with this Indica-dominant, full-spectrum cannabis fudge. Double the chocolate for double the rich, fudgy goodness. 50mg THC packed into each piece of fudge. Chill out and Fudge Yourself.
Contains: Milk, Coconut
