Our Chocolate Mint High Potency Tincture combines naturally derived chocolate and mint extracts with our high-quality hemp extract, providing all the benefits of a full spectrum CBD oil with a refreshing taste. To ensure a high-quality product, we carefully extract and formulate all of our CBD tinctures in house.



Using hemp grown on our own Lazarus Farms, we render CBD-rich extract from the plant using an ethanol-based process. We then dilute the extract with fractionated coconut oil to ensure accurate CBD concentration according to product potency. This CBD tincture uses whole plant extract containing a broad spectrum of naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes.



Contains 50mg of CBD per 1ml (1.6mg per drop)

