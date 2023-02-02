Our Lavender CBD Balm has a refreshing floral aroma that is ideal for relaxation. All of our full spectrum CBD balms are made from a high-quality mixture of ingredients, including mango butter and beeswax, that is specifically tailored for topical use. We then infuse our balms with CBD hemp extract and all natural terpenes for scent. We carefully formulate our balms in our facility through a vertically integrated process that delivers high-quality products.



Apply as needed over the affected area. 1/2 teaspoon contains 50mg of CBD (for topical use only).



Made with all-natural plant-derived scents.

