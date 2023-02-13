For those who are new to using CBD or who benefit the most from traditional serving sizes, our Standard Potency Tincture is an excellent option. To ensure a high-quality product, we carefully extract and formulate all of our CBD tinctures in house.



In order to maintain purity and quality, our Classic tinctures are unflavored and additive free. They are made using all-natural ingredients, just the way nature intended. We also offer a selection of infused tinctures that are flavored naturally with extracts and terpenes.



Using hemp grown on our own Lazarus Farms, we render CBD-rich extract from the plant using an ethanol-based process. We then dilute the extract with organic hemp seed oil to ensure accurate CBD concentration according to product potency. This CBD tincture uses whole plant extract containing a broad spectrum of naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes.



All of our CBD tinctures are third-party tested for potency, pesticides and heavy metals. Our testing process ensures we offer a product that is natural, safe and consistent. All test results are available under the Test Results tab.



We encourage our customers to talk to their doctor about CBD to learn more about correct serving sizes and benefits. For more information, visit our CBD Info & Knowledge Base page.



FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE: These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program.

Show more