Bred by Humboldt’s Redwood Roots Family, Grandma Anderson’s Cookies was created by crossing an unknown Kush with GSC. This indica-dominant hybrid smells like fresh cookies with sweet citrus undertones, while the flavor offers a smooth, earthy sweetness with sharp chocolate notes. The high is heavy and slow, making it a perfect strain for relaxing your mind after a long day of work.
Grandma Anderson’s Cookies effects
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Focused
66% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
33% of people say it helps with inflammation
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
