Le Ganja Fairy
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
9 products
Flower
Mac and Cheese
by Le Ganja Fairy
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Triangle Jungle
by Le Ganja Fairy
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Wedding Cake Infused Pre-roll 2-pack 1.5g
by Le Ganja Fairy
THC 23.38%
CBD 0.04%
Flower
Tasty Waves
by Le Ganja Fairy
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Black Russian Pre-Roll 0.75g
by Le Ganja Fairy
Pre-rolls
Slurricane Infused Pre-roll 1.5g 2pk
by Le Ganja Fairy
THC 16.1%
CBD 0.03%
Pre-rolls
Black Russian Pre-Roll 1g
by Le Ganja Fairy
THC 20.66%
CBD 1%
Pre-rolls
Orange Cake Pre-Roll 0.75g
by Le Ganja Fairy
THC 0.01%
CBD 0.01%
Flower
Jungle Punch
by Le Ganja Fairy
THC 0%
CBD 0%
