About this strain
Black Russian is an indica-dominant strain bred by Delicious Seeds, who created this strain by crossing a Black Domina mother with White Russian. Notes of mango and citrus collide with lemon candy to create a medley of sweet tropical aromas that burst from Black Russian’s compact buds. This strain is known for her potency and endurance, making Black Russian the perfect choice for either patients seeking long-lasting symptom relief or anyone in need of deep relaxation of both mind and body.
Black Russian effects
Reported by real people like you
60 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!