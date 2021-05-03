Our joint formula CBD pet treats are peanut butter flavored and are infused with Isolate CBD, Glucosamine, MSM, and Chondroitin which are active ingredients known to help manage joint inflammation. Our pet treats will provide your dog, or cats' squeaky joints with tremendous relief and bring back their smiles. All our chews are made with high quality ingredients, and all without THC. The treats can be given to any of our fury friends, regardless of the size. Just refer to the dosage guide on the bottle. Just remember to allow few weeks of consistent dosage to achieve a healthy amount of CBD accumulation, which your fury loved one will thank you for it.