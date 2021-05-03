About this product
Our joint formula CBD pet treats are peanut butter flavored and are infused with Isolate CBD, Glucosamine, MSM, and Chondroitin which are active ingredients known to help manage joint inflammation. Our pet treats will provide your dog, or cats' squeaky joints with tremendous relief and bring back their smiles. All our chews are made with high quality ingredients, and all without THC. The treats can be given to any of our fury friends, regardless of the size. Just refer to the dosage guide on the bottle. Just remember to allow few weeks of consistent dosage to achieve a healthy amount of CBD accumulation, which your fury loved one will thank you for it.
About this brand
Leaf Remedys
Leaf Remedys is a CBD brand where you can find the best CBD for any personal needs relating to better mood, elevated quality of life, or managing chronic pain or anxiety. We offer the highest quality CBD that acts as the gold standard for cannabis-related natural remedies for health. Finding affordable CBD for regular use is important when it comes to using the non-psychoactive components of cannabis to reap its health benefits, and so is finding the strongest CBD that is potent and effective. Our site offers vegan CBD and US made CBD in the form of full spectrum, broad spectrum oil, and Topicals that are sure to offer the relief and benefits from cannabinoids and terpenes. Our products are an accessible, safe, and affordable way to use and consume CBD.