About this product

Leafy8’s Hawaiian Haze is a sativa-dominant strain of D8-infused hemp flower that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation.



Suggested Use:

Consume as needed.



Ingredients:

Premium Hemp Flower and Kief infused with Delta-8 THC distillate.



Not for sale to individuals under 21 years of age, or to those in banned states. We maintain a list of states that allow the sale of Delta-8 THC on our website here: https://leafy8.com/what-is-delta-8-thc



We send in our products regularly for third party testing to ensure our strict manufacturing standards for quality and consistency are being met. Lab results can always be found by scanning the QR code affixed to the product label, or by visiting our website https://leafy8.com.