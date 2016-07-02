Leafy8 Brand Delta-8 THC & HHC Products
About this product
Leafy8’s Hawaiian Haze is a sativa-dominant strain of D8-infused hemp flower that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation.
Suggested Use:
Consume as needed.
Ingredients:
Premium Hemp Flower and Kief infused with Delta-8 THC distillate.
Not for sale to individuals under 21 years of age, or to those in banned states. We maintain a list of states that allow the sale of Delta-8 THC on our website here: https://leafy8.com/what-is-delta-8-thc
We send in our products regularly for third party testing to ensure our strict manufacturing standards for quality and consistency are being met. Lab results can always be found by scanning the QR code affixed to the product label, or by visiting our website https://leafy8.com.
Hawaiian Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
97 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
35% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!