About this product

1. Each bite has the perfect dose of CBD (a superfood with unparalleled wellness benefits)

2. They’re a wholesome treat, really more like a power bar

3. Nutrient dense

4. Power packed with Omega-3s, Aminos and Enzymes

5. We’ve added pumpkin so they ‘re great to ease an upset stomach

6. Provide essential fatty acids which are great for overall health especially that furry coat

7. Our first choice is Local... we care about having a clean paw print and supporting our local economy

8. Your dogs will love it!