The Lemon Cheesecake cartridge could be perfect for a morning pick-me-up, offering a bright and uplifting experience. The Sativa dominance of this cartridge can provide a clear-headed and focused experience, making it a great choice for activities that require mental clarity, such as brainstorming or creative work.

Indulge in the mesmerizing taste of this Legend cartridge, where sour meets sweet and dances in perfect harmony on your palate. A subtle kiss of citrus adds a refreshing twist that could make your taste buds sing with joy.



Patients who enjoy Lemon Berry Tart and Strawberry Cheesecake strains may enjoy Lemon Cheesecake.



Show more