Hybrid

4 1521 reviews

Cheese

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Calculated from 60 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1521 reviews

Cheese nugget
Cheese
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

Named for its sharply sour aroma, Cheese is an indica-dominant hybrid from the U.K. that has achieved widespread popularity for its unique flavor and consistent potency. With origins that stretch back to the late 1980s, Cheese is said to descend from a Skunk #1 phenotype whose pungent aroma made it stand out. Breeders like Big Buddha Seeds later introduced Afghani indica genetics to increase Cheese’s trichome production and yields. The resulting strain is now well-known for its relaxed, happy effects that gently ease you into a blissful state of mind.

Effects

Show all

1056 people reported 8253 effects
Happy 56%
Relaxed 54%
Euphoric 50%
Uplifted 39%
Hungry 34%
Stress 42%
Pain 33%
Anxiety 33%
Depression 25%
Insomnia 22%
Dry mouth 39%
Dry eyes 25%
Paranoid 10%
Dizzy 10%
Headache 6%

Reviews

1,521

Lineage

Strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Cheese
First strain child
Deep Cheese
child
Second strain child
Durban Cheese
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

