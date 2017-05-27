The Strawberry Cheesecake cartridge can be a great companion before a yoga session, giving you an extra boost of relaxation. As you inhale the sweet and cheesy flavors, you'll feel the stress of the day melting away.

The hybrid nature of this cartridge can provide a perfect balance of relaxation and euphoria, making it a great choice for a wide range of activities, from reading a book to enjoying nature.



Patients who enjoy Lemon Berry Tart and Lemon Cheesecake strains may enjoy Strawberry Cheesecake.



Show more