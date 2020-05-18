About this product
OUR LEGENDS BRAND OFFERS "LEGENDARY" STRAINS AT A MID-LEVEL PRICE. FEATURING CLASSICS SUCH AS BLUE DREAM, SUPER LEMON HAZE AND NORTHERN LIGHTS, THIS OPTION OFFERS A GREAT BALANCE OF QUALITY AND QUANTITY. SINCE THESE STRAINS TEND TO PRODUCE HIGHER YIELDS IN LESS TIME, IT ALLOWS US TO SELL THESE FAN FAVORITES FOR A KILLER PRICE. THIS BRAND IS AN IDEAL OPTION FOR BEGINNER & SEASONED SMOKERS ALIKE.
About this strain
Blackberry Kush, also known as "BBK" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Blackberry. Blackberry Kush produces relaxing effects, and is often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high. Blackberry Kush offers a hashy flavor profile with a jet fuel taste and aroma balanced out with sweet berries. According to growers, this strain is marked by dense and beautiful nugs of purple and orange. This strain takes approximately 7-8 to flower although it does not typically have a high yield.
Blackberry Kush effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Legends is an ideal option for novice and experienced smokers alike.