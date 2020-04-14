About this product
The biggest and best nuggets from our sustainably minded state of the art indoor cultivation facility in Oakland.
100% PLANT-BASED COMPOSTABLE PACKAGING
LEGION Indoor Flower is packaged in 100% plant-based zip lock pouches that are certified home compostable to create a zero-waste packaging solution.
MAC #1 - Hybrid
(Alien Cookies X Colombian x StarFighter)
--------
This hybrid stunner was a game changer when it first came onto the scene, and you’ll only need to take one tasty toke to before surrendering to its gratifyingly mystical spell. MAC #1 Alien Cookies X is a unique combination of new-age strains that are delicately crossed with landrace genetics, a complicated process that allows us to share this unique high with you!!
Notes of gala apples, buttermilk biscuits, and a smooth punch of gas that's perfect for just about any pallet.
--------
SUSTAINABLY MINDED INDOOR FARMING.
Our cultivation facility is at the cornerstone of our sustainable cultivation practices incorporating:
• LED lighting technology that uses less electricity than traditional HPS fixtures.
• Renewable energy use to power the operation.
• Wastewater from our dehumidifiers, HVAC systems, and plant runoff, our water catchment system filters and recycles up to 80% of the water used to feed our plants.
--------
WHY COMPOSTABLE PLANT POUCHES OVER GLASS?
While on the outside, glass seems like the right sustainable choice, looks can be deceiving.
There are numerous reasons why compostable plant pouches are a better choice.
• Bags require less energy to produce than glass.
• Bags are lighter, with a smaller footprint than glass when shipping.
• Bags are less weight, using less fuel in the shipping process, creating a smaller environmental footprint.
• Recycling glass is a high energy-consuming process.
• Most glass jars for cannabis use plastic lids, which end up in landfills
• Plastic can only be recycled 2-3 times before more "virgin stock" needs to be added to recycled plastic.
• Recycle symbols can be deceiving. In many cases, small plastic ends up in landfills because it does not meet recycling requirements once it enters a recycling facility.
o Most flower jar lids, concentrate lids, and joint tubes do not meet the recyclability requirements of recycling facilities, even if they have a recycle symbol
• Our 100% plant-based pouches are certified home compostable to create a zero-waste packaging solution.
--------
FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU
- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.
- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.
- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.
- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of vape sales to habitat restoration projects across California
- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!
About this strain
Mac 1, also known as "The MAC," is a hybrid marijuana strain that crosses Alien Cookies F2 with Miracle 15. Mac 1 is a popular strain that consumers turn to for upbeat and balancing effects. But Mac 1 is special because not just anyone can grow it. In fact, growers of Mac 1 (Capulator's Cut) have been carefully selected by the breeder in order to protect the quality of this versitile flower. Mac 1 is an instagram worthy strain, with eye-poppingly gorgeous buds that are nearly white and drenched in milky trichomes. Mac 1 comes through with a smooth, creamy, and funky terpene profile you can enjoy day and night.
About this brand
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.