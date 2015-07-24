About this product
Just like the Golden State, California Sauce is rich in experience and full of flavor. Everything you would expect from the the Legion of Bloom. A pure, quality, terpene rich cannabis experiences
About this strain
Sour Chem, also known as "Chemdog Sour Diesel," "Chemdawg Diesel," and "Chem Sour," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Reservoir Seeds that combines champion genetics from Chemdog D and Sour Diesel. With a sharp sour bite, Chemdog Sour Diesel has a funky fuel and earthy pine aroma that stuns the senses. Its buzzing euphoria leaves you feeling elevated and uplifted, but anxiety-prone individuals should tread carefully with this high-flying sativa.
Sour Chem effects
About this brand
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.