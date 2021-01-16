The Monarch

‘When purity matters’

Taste the Difference | Join the LEGION



The Monarch brings you the pure essence of Cannabis flower in strain-specific small-batch offerings. By using our proprietary steam distillation technology, we extract the unaltered full spectrum bouquet of aromatic terpenes, from hand-selected, estate-grown LEGION flowers.



The AWARD WINNING Monarch features ultra-pure, high THC, 3 x refined cannabis oil, complemented with full-spectrum single source cannabis-derived terpenes, “CDT’s”.



The Monarch is showcased with a ceramic mouth tip, in a glass and stainless-steel cartridge, with a ceramic “C-cell” heating element for a better tasting vape experience.



The Monarch provides a discreet and easy, superior cannabis vaping experience.



LEGION Quality

We take pride in our craft and believe in providing the highest quality Cannabis experience. That is why no adulterants, additives like propylene glycol “PG”, vegetable glycerin “VG”, medium chain triglycerides “MCT oil” is found in any of our products.