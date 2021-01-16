About this product
‘When purity matters’
Taste the Difference | Join the LEGION
The Monarch brings you the pure essence of Cannabis flower in strain-specific small-batch offerings. By using our proprietary steam distillation technology, we extract the unaltered full spectrum bouquet of aromatic terpenes, from hand-selected, estate-grown LEGION flowers.
The AWARD WINNING Monarch features ultra-pure, high THC, 3 x refined cannabis oil, complemented with full-spectrum single source cannabis-derived terpenes, “CDT’s”.
The Monarch is showcased with a ceramic mouth tip, in a glass and stainless-steel cartridge, with a ceramic “C-cell” heating element for a better tasting vape experience.
The Monarch provides a discreet and easy, superior cannabis vaping experience.
LEGION Quality
We take pride in our craft and believe in providing the highest quality Cannabis experience. That is why no adulterants, additives like propylene glycol “PG”, vegetable glycerin “VG”, medium chain triglycerides “MCT oil” is found in any of our products.
About this strain
This cross of GMO Cookies and Legend OG comes from Colorado breeder Cannarado. Not for the faint of lungs, Fatso is a newer strain that caters to gas, Kush, and Cookies alike. This funky, fuel-tasting indica is high in THC and comes covered in trichomes, making it great for hash. Make sure you’re close to the couch for this one, you won’t want to get up.
Fatso effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.