About this product
LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of Monarch Cartridge sales going to habitat restoration to help save the iconic Monarch Butterfly
Roll's Choice- Sativa
(OG Kush X Chemdawg)
--------
A powerhouse from two world-renowned genetics. A pleasant combination of diesel and pine flavors, this sativa can put you into a mentally stimulating headspace at lighter doses and full-on chill mode with heavier consumption. Roll's Choice is ideal for sipping on all day to keep the vibes just right.
Notes of diesel fuel and pine with skunky earthy undertones
--------
FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU
- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.
- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.
- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.
- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every Monarch cartridge sale to the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts, helping protect and restore monarch butterfly habitats.
- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!
- RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 1st and 3rd place in the best distillate cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.
Links
Product Page
https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/themonarch
Blog
https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/blog/2018/9/21/the-monarch-gets-a-new-look
About this strain
Rolls Choice by Royal Choice Farms is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross. Exhibiting a pungent bouquet of diesel, pine, and sour, skunky earth, Rolls Choice shows off its OG Kush and Chemdawg parentage. The strain’s effects range from cerebral to sedating depending on dosage, and works well for consumers seeking some relief from arthritis, ulcers, gastrointestinal distress, and minor pain due to inflammation. Rolls Choice won 7th place in “Top 10 Flowers” at the 2015 Emerald Cup.
About this brand
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.