Loading...

LEGIT Cannabis Co.

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesCannabisConcentrates

THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax

1 products
Product image for The Hog Shatter 1g
Shatter
The Hog Shatter 1g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
THC 30%
CBD 0%