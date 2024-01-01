Loading...

LEGIT Cannabis Co.

Product image for Tropical Punch Infused Pre-roll 0.6g
Pre-rolls
Tropical Punch Infused Pre-roll 0.6g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
THC 47.7%
CBD 0%
Product image for Watermelon Infused Pre-roll 0.6g
Pre-rolls
Watermelon Infused Pre-roll 0.6g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
THC 72%
CBD 0%
Product image for Golden Pineapple Infused Mini Gold Pre-Roll 0.6g
Pre-rolls
Golden Pineapple Infused Mini Gold Pre-Roll 0.6g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
Product image for Northern Lights Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g
Pre-rolls
Northern Lights Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
THC 37.9%
Product image for Purple Dream Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g
Pre-rolls
Purple Dream Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
Product image for Mango Infused Pre-roll 0.6g
Pre-rolls
Mango Infused Pre-roll 0.6g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
THC 47.7%
CBD 0%
Product image for Rainbow Infused Mini Gold Pre-Roll 0.6g
Pre-rolls
Rainbow Infused Mini Gold Pre-Roll 0.6g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
Product image for Space Berry Infused Pre-roll 0.75g
Pre-rolls
Space Berry Infused Pre-roll 0.75g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
THC 35.6%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tropical Punch Infused Mini Gold Pre-Roll 0.6g
Pre-rolls
Tropical Punch Infused Mini Gold Pre-Roll 0.6g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
Product image for Critical Hog Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g
Pre-rolls
Critical Hog Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
Product image for Dolato Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g
Pre-rolls
Dolato Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
Product image for Honey Apple Infused Mini Pre-Roll 0.6g
Pre-rolls
Honey Apple Infused Mini Pre-Roll 0.6g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
Product image for Bananaberry Infused Mini Gold Pre-Roll 0.6g
Pre-rolls
Bananaberry Infused Mini Gold Pre-Roll 0.6g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
Product image for Mango Infused Mni Gold Pre-Roll 0.6g
Pre-rolls
Mango Infused Mni Gold Pre-Roll 0.6g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
Product image for Lemon Hog Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g
Pre-rolls
Lemon Hog Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
Product image for Watermelon Infused Mini Gold Pre-Roll 0.6g
Pre-rolls
Watermelon Infused Mini Gold Pre-Roll 0.6g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
Product image for Blue Diesel Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g
Pre-rolls
Blue Diesel Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
Product image for Tasty Waves Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g
Pre-rolls
Tasty Waves Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
Product image for Papaya Punch Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g
Pre-rolls
Papaya Punch Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
Product image for White Tahoe OG Gold Infused Pre-Roll 0.75g
Pre-rolls
White Tahoe OG Gold Infused Pre-Roll 0.75g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
Product image for Lemon Lime Slushie Infused Mini Gold Pre-Roll 0.6g
Pre-rolls
Lemon Lime Slushie Infused Mini Gold Pre-Roll 0.6g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
Product image for Space Momma Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g
Pre-rolls
Space Momma Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
Product image for Lemon Haze Infused Pre-Roll 0.75g
Pre-rolls
Lemon Haze Infused Pre-Roll 0.75g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
THC 71.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blueberry Pie Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Pie Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.