LEGIT Cannabis Co.
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
26 products
Pre-rolls
Tropical Punch Infused Pre-roll 0.6g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
THC 47.7%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Watermelon Infused Pre-roll 0.6g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
THC 72%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Golden Pineapple Infused Mini Gold Pre-Roll 0.6g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
Pre-rolls
Northern Lights Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
THC 37.9%
Pre-rolls
Purple Dream Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
Pre-rolls
Mango Infused Pre-roll 0.6g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
THC 47.7%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Rainbow Infused Mini Gold Pre-Roll 0.6g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
Pre-rolls
Space Berry Infused Pre-roll 0.75g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
THC 35.6%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Tropical Punch Infused Mini Gold Pre-Roll 0.6g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
Pre-rolls
Critical Hog Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
Pre-rolls
Dolato Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
Pre-rolls
Honey Apple Infused Mini Pre-Roll 0.6g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
Pre-rolls
Bananaberry Infused Mini Gold Pre-Roll 0.6g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
Pre-rolls
Mango Infused Mni Gold Pre-Roll 0.6g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
Pre-rolls
Lemon Hog Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
Pre-rolls
Watermelon Infused Mini Gold Pre-Roll 0.6g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
Pre-rolls
Blue Diesel Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
Pre-rolls
Tasty Waves Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
Pre-rolls
Papaya Punch Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
Pre-rolls
White Tahoe OG Gold Infused Pre-Roll 0.75g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
Pre-rolls
Lemon Lime Slushie Infused Mini Gold Pre-Roll 0.6g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
Pre-rolls
Space Momma Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
Pre-rolls
Lemon Haze Infused Pre-Roll 0.75g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
THC 71.1%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Pie Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g
by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
