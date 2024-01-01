Papaya Guava Live Resin - 5g

by Levitate Confections
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this product

Levitate concentrates are made with the highest quality flower and with the highest care.

Live Resin made using freshly harvested cannabis flower and cutting-edge technology. The extraction and solvent removal processes are carried out at low temperatures to ensure all terpenes remain intact producing a flavorful concentrate as close to the living plant as possible. Our concentrates always test high and come in a variety of refreshing flavors.

Levitate your day, with our new concentrates.

About this strain

Papaya Punch is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Papaya with Purple Punch. Papaya Punch gives users a calming high, perfect for winding down after a day out with friends or a quiet night inside. Papaya Punch has a delicious aroma that smells both fruity and cheesy, thanks to dominant terpenes like caryophyllene and linalool. The flavor is sweet and fruity, making it a tasty flower to roll up without worrying about feeling too stoned or racey. If you love those middle-of-the-road fruity strains, Papaya Punch might be your new favorite.

About this brand

Levitate Confections
Levitate is a confections company designed to provide high quality cannabis infused candies with precise dosing and delectable flavors.

